Butterworth remains volatile following protest
On Monday, police arrested 16 people after angry residents took to the streets demanding an end to the lack of water.
CAPE TOWN - Police said the situation in Butterworth remained volatile on Tuesday following a protest by the community members.
Police spokesperson Jackson Manatha said people with an alternative agenda then hijacked the protest.
“I can say that this [protest] has been hijacked by criminals because the people who are there look like criminals, they are no longer the genuine people looking at this water issue.”
At the same time, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane tasked mayors and MECs to attend to service delivery as a matter of urgency.
Mabuyane condemned the destruction of property and closure of roads by protesting communities.
