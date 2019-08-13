View all in Latest
ANC WC interim executive committee expected to be announced this week

The ANC's national working committee disbanded the provincial executive committee recently and the decision, according to the ANC at least, was welcomed by those affected.

FILE: Western Cape ANC provincial secretary Faiz Jacobs (in cap) at the party's meeting in Athlone on 9 December 2018. Picture: Supplied
FILE: Western Cape ANC provincial secretary Faiz Jacobs (in cap) at the party's meeting in Athlone on 9 December 2018. Picture: Supplied
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The disbanded African National Congress (ANC) Western Cape executive committee should know its fate by this week.

The party's operations will be managed by an interim provincial task team.

The task team is set to re-establish dysfunctional structures so that a provincial elective conference can be held.

This week, an interim executive committee is expected to be announced to handle the party's day-to-day operations.

The ANC Western Cape's provincial executive committee has been caught up in factional battles, mostly which played out in the public.

The ANC's national working committee has been concerned about the ANC Western Cape's functioning following a dismal performance at the May polls.

It disbanded the provincial executive committee recently and the decision, according to the ANC at least, was welcomed by those affected.

The party now needs to prepare for a provincial elective conference to prepare for the local government elections in 2021.

