All Black Barrett cops 3-week ban for shoulder charge red card
Scott Barrett was red-carded for his hit on Michael Hooper late in the first half of the 47-26 defeat in Perth and was facing up to six weeks on the sidelines.
WELLINGTON - All Blacks lock Scott Barrett will miss Saturday's Bledisloe Cup decider against Australia after receiving a three-week ban for a shoulder charge during New Zealand's loss to the Wallabies last weekend.
Barrett was red-carded for his hit on Michael Hooper late in the first half of the 47-26 defeat in Perth and was facing up to six weeks on the sidelines.
But the Sanzaar judicial committee reduced the punishment, citing Barrett's early guilty plea, remorse and exemplary disciplinary record.
"Barrett has been suspended from all forms of the game for three weeks, up to and including Sunday, 1 September," it said in a statement released Tuesday.
While the decision rules Barrett out of the second and deciding Bledisloe Test in Auckland on Saturday, he will be available for New Zealand's World Cup warm-up against Tonga in Hamilton on 7 September.
Popular in Sport
-
Jones ready for England 'family fall-out' at World Cup
-
Liverpool seek more silverware as Lampard eyes Super Cup boost
-
Anti-gay row Folau's sacking challenge given February court date
-
Azpilicueta defends Chelsea youngsters after Mourinho jibes
-
Captain Kekana sent off as Sundowns fall in CAF Champions League
-
Mthethwa applauds Banyana, Springboks on cup wins
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.