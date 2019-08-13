20 illegal miners arrested in the West Rand

They were handcuffed in Matholeville near Roodepoort earlier on Tuesday during a police operation targeting illegal mining and electricity connections in the area.

JOHANNESBURG – Twenty illegal miners have been arrested in the West Rand.

This brings to 30 the total number of suspects arrested since the start of the operation last week.

The police's Kay Makhubela said: “The equipment used in illegal mining has been confiscated and we will continue raiding them. They’ve indicated that they’ll still come, and we will not rest until we’ve arrested them all.”