2 cops arrested during Joburg CBD raids granted bail

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
Go

2 cops arrested during Joburg CBD raids granted bail

Samuel Motaung and Timothy Piet Mohlala on Tuesday appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrates Court for a bail application.

FILE: Three of several policemen arrested for corruption and defeating the ends of justice after the JHB CBD raids in court on Monday, 12 August 2019. Picture: Edwin Ntshidi/EWN
FILE: Three of several policemen arrested for corruption and defeating the ends of justice after the JHB CBD raids in court on Monday, 12 August 2019. Picture: Edwin Ntshidi/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Two South African Police Service (SAPS) tactical response members who were arrested during raids in the Joburg CBD on counterfeit goods on Tuesday were each been granted R5,000 bail.

Samuel Motaung and Timothy Piet Mohlala appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrates Court for a bail application. They were charged with defeating the ends of justice after they allegedly tipped off some traders about the planned operation last week.

The case had been postponed to next month for further investigation and to allow the State to obtain witness statements and recover one of the boxes believed to contain fake goods.

Presiding magistrate Lucas Van Der Schyff ordered the pair not to contact the two witnesses involved in the case.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA