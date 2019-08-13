2 cops arrested during Joburg CBD raids granted bail

Samuel Motaung and Timothy Piet Mohlala on Tuesday appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrates Court for a bail application.

JOHANNESBURG - Two South African Police Service (SAPS) tactical response members who were arrested during raids in the Joburg CBD on counterfeit goods on Tuesday were each been granted R5,000 bail.

Samuel Motaung and Timothy Piet Mohlala appeared before the Johannesburg Magistrates Court for a bail application. They were charged with defeating the ends of justice after they allegedly tipped off some traders about the planned operation last week.

The case had been postponed to next month for further investigation and to allow the State to obtain witness statements and recover one of the boxes believed to contain fake goods.

Presiding magistrate Lucas Van Der Schyff ordered the pair not to contact the two witnesses involved in the case.