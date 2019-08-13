16 people arrested after Butterworth protest

Taxi drivers blockade several roads in Pretoria
Angry residents took to the streets demanding an end to water outages.
CAPE TOWN - Butterworth police in the Eastern Cape have arrested 16 people following a protest near the N2 on Monday.
Police spokesperson Jackson Manatha said that criminal elements had hijacked the protest.
"I can confirm that we arrested 16 people. All of them were charged with malicious damage to property and public violence."
He said that the 10 men and six women would be charged with malicious damage to property.
