Zondo Inquiry to resume with more Vrede dairy project testimony
The commission has heard harrowing accounts from emerging farmers who were supposed to have benefited from the project.
PRETORIA - After a two-week break, the state capture commission of inquiry is scheduled to resume on Monday with more evidence related to the Vrede dairy farm project.
The commission has heard harrowing accounts from emerging farmers who were supposed to have benefited from the project. But instead, it was used as a vehicle to channel more than R200 million to a company linked to the Guptas.
Death threats and murders were among the most shocking revelations from emerging farmers who had testified about the failed Estina dairy farm project.
One man described how he was assaulted by a group of thugs suspected to have been hired by a politician after he reported dozens of cattle dying on the farm.
Another man told the commission about how farmers in the area had to pledge their support to the African National Congress (ANC) in order to receive government services such as access to the state vet.
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo expressed his concern about the police’s alleged failure to protect the community.
More such evidence is expected when the hearings resume.
