Wounded All Black Coles eyes Bledisloe redemption

WELLINGTON - Hooker Dane Coles revealed Monday that New Zealand's record loss to the Wallabies in Perth left him searching for what it means to be an All Black and desperate for redemption this weekend.

Coles was part of a forward pack that has worn much of the blame for the reigning world champions' 47-26 humiliation by an unfancied Australian outfit.

"They brought a real hunger and were desperate to get the Bledisloe Cup. There's a bit of soul-searching for the week - we need to find what it means to be an All Black," he told reporters.

"We couldn't shy away from the fact a lot of it was about our attitude, which is the hurtful thing. We weren't in the right headspace."

The defeat has rattled New Zealand rugby fans ahead of the World Cup in Japan and Coles said the All Blacks had a point to prove in the decisive second Bledisloe Test in Auckland on Saturday.

"We're lucky we get another opportunity to prove to everyone in New Zealand how much this Bledisloe Cup means to us. This team doesn't want to be the one to hand over the Bledisloe Cup," he said.

Centre Jack Goodhue is expected to miss the match with a hamstring strain, opening the way for Sonny Bill Williams to return.

Lock Scott Barrett is almost certain to face a ban after receiving a red card for a shoulder charge just before half-time, with Patrick Tuipulotu the most likely replacement.