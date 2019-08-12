WC govt names its preferred candidates for police boss post
Premier Alan Winde said in the last two weeks, they held two meetings with police top brass to talk about who should lead the province’s SAPS into the future.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government has given police its list of preferred names for the position of the provincial police commissioner.
Premier Alan Winde said in the last two weeks, they held two meetings with police top brass to talk about who should lead the province’s SAPS into the future.
Police said the process of finding a new permanent figure should be wrapped up before the end of August.
Khombinkosi Jula left the Western Cape at the end of July, leaving an acting commissioner at the helm.
Jula left amid politics, infighting and persistent rumours that he and other provincial police top brass didn't get along well.
Now the search was on for a new permanent leader and Winde said he weighed in on the matter.
“If we can’t find an agreement, there will be an advertisement process. We’re working on the process now.”
Winde said police in the province should be led by someone politically neutral, to prevent similar internal divisions that caused the former provincial commissioner to be moved to a different province.
The identities of those candidates wouldn't be made public in order not to jeopardise the process.
Popular in Local
-
Court: Ramaphosa may suspend enforcement of PP's Bosasa remedial action
-
CT family desperate to bring detained daughter home from Oman
-
Tender processes not followed for Estina dairy project, inquiry told
-
Protest outside Joburg court ahead of appearance of arrested migrants
-
'Beauty is subjective' - unfazed Zozibini Tunzi on Twitter poll
-
'We're reversing to the times of Jacob Zuma' - Analyst on Ramaphosa leaks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.