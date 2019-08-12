WC govt names its preferred candidates for police boss post

Premier Alan Winde said in the last two weeks, they held two meetings with police top brass to talk about who should lead the province’s SAPS into the future.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government has given police its list of preferred names for the position of the provincial police commissioner.

Police said the process of finding a new permanent figure should be wrapped up before the end of August.

Khombinkosi Jula left the Western Cape at the end of July, leaving an acting commissioner at the helm.

Jula left amid politics, infighting and persistent rumours that he and other provincial police top brass didn't get along well.

Now the search was on for a new permanent leader and Winde said he weighed in on the matter.

“If we can’t find an agreement, there will be an advertisement process. We’re working on the process now.”

Winde said police in the province should be led by someone politically neutral, to prevent similar internal divisions that caused the former provincial commissioner to be moved to a different province.

The identities of those candidates wouldn't be made public in order not to jeopardise the process.