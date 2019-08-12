WC govt names its preferred candidates for police boss post

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
Go

WC govt names its preferred candidates for police boss post

Premier Alan Winde said in the last two weeks, they held two meetings with police top brass to talk about who should lead the province’s SAPS into the future.

One of the police trainees salute as the South African flag is raised during a graduation parade. Picture: SAPS
One of the police trainees salute as the South African flag is raised during a graduation parade. Picture: SAPS
24 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government has given police its list of preferred names for the position of the provincial police commissioner.

Premier Alan Winde said in the last two weeks, they held two meetings with police top brass to talk about who should lead the province’s SAPS into the future.

Police said the process of finding a new permanent figure should be wrapped up before the end of August.

Khombinkosi Jula left the Western Cape at the end of July, leaving an acting commissioner at the helm.

Jula left amid politics, infighting and persistent rumours that he and other provincial police top brass didn't get along well.

Now the search was on for a new permanent leader and Winde said he weighed in on the matter.

“If we can’t find an agreement, there will be an advertisement process. We’re working on the process now.”

Winde said police in the province should be led by someone politically neutral, to prevent similar internal divisions that caused the former provincial commissioner to be moved to a different province.

The identities of those candidates wouldn't be made public in order not to jeopardise the process.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA