WC ANC awaits announcement of interim PEC
The ANC's provincial executive committee (PEC) was dissolved last week after months of public spats.
CAPE TOWN - The future of the African National Congress (ANC) Western Cape is expected to be paved this week.
The party now awaits the announcement of an interim executive committee.
The ANC's national working committee has been concerned about the ANC Western Cape's functioning following a dismal performance at the May polls.
Further to this, party members took their factional battles to social media, hanging out the dirty laundry of the ANC.
This week though, an interim executive committee is expected to be announced to handle the party's day-to-day operations.
The ANC's secretary Faiez Jacobs refused to comment on what would happen next.
However, Eyewitness News understands that the interim committee will be tasked with arranging branches so that a provincial elective conference could be held.
The ANC made it clear that it wanted new leaders, before the local government elections in 2021.
