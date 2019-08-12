Undocumented foreign nationals arrested in JHB CBD raid to be deported

During last week’s raids, officials discovered that 459 of those arrested were in the country illegally.

JOHANNESBURG - Undocumented foreign nationals who were arrested last week will be sent to the Lindela Repatriation Centre on the orders of the Johannesburg Magistrates Court.

More than 600 foreign nationals were taken in during police raids in the Johannesburg CBD.

The joint operation between the South African Police Service, Johannesburg Metro Police Department, and South African Revenue Service customs officials resulted in the confiscation of illegal goods and illegal firearms.

WATCH: Police seize machine guns, pistols in Joburg CBD raid

During last week’s raids, officials discovered that 459 of those arrested were in the country illegally.

Their cases were being heard in three different courtrooms because of their large numbers and separated by their nationalities.

Those who were found to have entered the country illegally will be sent to the Lindelani Repatriation Centre where they will be kept for a month before being deported back to their respective countries.

Meanwhile, the seven police officers who were also arrested last week after the raids were expected to appear before a magistrate on Monday.

Five of them were caught allegedly trying to resell confiscated goods to the traders.

The other two were accused of leaking information about the operations before they were carried out.