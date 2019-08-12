Tender processes not followed for Estina dairy project, inquiry told

Anna Sussana Fourie was leading evidence at the state capture commission of inquiry on the Vrede dairy farm project.

JOHANNESBURG – National Treasury’s former deputy director-general in the Free State, Anna Sussana Fourie, on Monday said she was shocked when she was called out of a farewell party to process a R30 million payment for the Estina dairy project.

Fourie was leading evidence at the state capture commission of inquiry on the Vrede dairy farm project.

She started by relating the various departments that were established to oversee financial management in the province.

But Fourie said when the provincial Treasury CEO instructed her to make the payment, she discovered that no documents were attached to support the instruction and tender processes were not followed.

“Estina submitted a proposal on 15 May 2012, from that I then asked the chief financial officer of the Department of Agriculture, which means there was not a tender process followed for the appointment. The appointment was done based on the proposal that was submitted, which he confirmed,” she said.

