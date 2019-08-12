View all in Latest
Tanzania to build monument for 71 people killed in oil tanker explosion

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said the Tanzanian government would provide gravestones for those killed by the tanker explosion once their bodies had been identified using DNA examination.

Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli talks to medical staff and victims of the Morogoro petrol tanker explosion, at the Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam, on 11 August 2019. Picture: AFP
Tanzanian President John Pombe Magufuli talks to medical staff and victims of the Morogoro petrol tanker explosion, at the Muhimbili National Hospital in Dar es Salaam, on 11 August 2019. Picture: AFP
49 minutes ago

PRETORIA - Tanzanian Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said a monument would be built for the 71 people who died in last week’s explosion of an oil tanker.

He was speaking at the mass funeral for the victims on Monday, many of who were burned beyond recognition.

Majaliwa said the Tanzanian government would provide gravestones for those killed by the tanker explosion once their bodies had been identified using DNA examination.

President John Magufuli said government would pay the medical expenses of those killed in the explosion.

There have been calls for survivors of the explosion at Morogoro, 200 kilometres west of the capital Dar es Salaam, to be prosecuted to deter people from trying to syphon petrol from overturned tankers.

Magufuli said this was not the time to judge anyone.

