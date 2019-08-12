Sygnia denies making donations to CR17 presidential campagin

Over the weekend, a list of the CR17 campaign funders and beneficiaries of funds was published the Sunday Independent.

JOHANNESBURG - Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka refuted that her company donated to President Cyril Ramaphosa's African National Congress presidential campaign.

"As a corporation, no donations were made. Individuals made donations to President Ramaphosa's campaign in their personal capacity. Sygnia does not make any political donations to parties or candidates," Wierzycka said.

She said for those individuals, the amounts donated were worth it to achieve an end to corruption. She, however, agreed that political donations should be transparent.

