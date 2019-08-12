View all in Latest
Suspects in Pete Mihalik's murder case expected back in court

Sizwe Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Maliti will appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday where the matter is expected to be transferred to the Western Cape High Court.

FILE: Slain defence advocate Pete Mihalik was laid to rest in Cape Town on 10 November 2018. He was assassinated in front of his children's school in Green Point. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
FILE: Slain defence advocate Pete Mihalik was laid to rest in Cape Town on 10 November 2018. He was assassinated in front of his children's school in Green Point. Picture: Monique Mortlock/EWN
54 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Three men accused of killing prominent Cape Town defence lawyer Pete Mihalik are expected to stand trial in the Western Cape High Court.

Sizwe Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Maliti will appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday where the matter is expected to be transferred to the higher court.

They were arrested shortly after Mihalik was gunned down while dropping off his kids at school in Greenpoint in October last year.

His son was wounded in the shooting.

Biyela, Khumalo and Maliti were denied bail last month.

The magistrate found that there were no exceptional circumstances warranting their release from custody.

The trio was being kept separately at different prisons.

Evidence the court has relied on to make its decision included cellphone records.

It showed the three men were in contact on the day of and prior to Pete Mihalik's murder.

These records also placed them at the crime scene the day before, and on the day of the attack.

Video footage allegedly showed Biyela walking to Mihalik's car and firing two shots through the driver's window.

