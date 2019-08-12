Stellenbosch FC a force to be reckoned with, says Barker

The Stellenbosch-based side went down 1-0 to rivals Cape Town City in Athlone Stadium over the weekend in a first of Cape Derbies of this season.

CAPE TOWN - Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker said the team was headed in the right direction, despite little errors.

Barker has described his team a force to be reckoned with in the Absa Premiership. The Stellenbosch-based side went down 1-0 to rivals Cape Town City in Athlone Stadium over the weekend in a first of Cape derbies of this season.

"From a commitment level to the intent, the resilience and the mental side of things, I think I've been very pleased, even against Chippa United. We were on the back foot for quite a lot in the game to come away with a point. Again, to play against a quality team like City and then to show what we did, plus team spirit as well, in that regard I'm very happy."

In June, Barker signed a new four-year deal with Stellenbosch after helping the team qualify for the Absa Premiership.

"In a technical point of view, we just need to do things a bit sharper and a bit quicker. So I think our players need to adapt quicker - so if we can improve that and be a little bit forceful in what we want to do and believe in what we want to do then we will be heading into the right direction."