Six suspects to appear in court for murder of pregnant Manenberg woman

Sadiqah Newman (26) was fatally shot in Thambo Village in Manenberg on the eve of Women's Day.

Picture: SAPS
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Six suspects are on Monday expected to appear in court in connection with the fatal shooting of a pregnant Manenberg mother.

Sadiqah Newman (26) was fatally shot in Thambo Village in Manenberg on the eve of Women's Day.

Newman was eight-months pregnant and the mother to two young children.

The police's anti-gang unit made two arrests shortly after the incident.

"As the information was followed, members found one male and two females between the ages of 22 and 29 in possession of a prohibited firearm. The firearm was confiscated and booked in as an exhibit. The firearm will be sent in for ballistic tests to determine if it was used in the commission of crime."

Police nabbed four more suspects aged between 18 and 28 linked to the crime.

The suspects were identified as members of a local gang.

Manenberg activist Roegshoeda Pascoe said that authorities had failed the community.

"I think our system is failing us. We've had enough of this. Women can't become the targets."

