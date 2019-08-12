Six suspects to appear in court for murder of pregnant Manenberg woman
Sadiqah Newman (26) was fatally shot in Thambo Village in Manenberg on the eve of Women's Day.
CAPE TOWN - Six suspects are on Monday expected to appear in court in connection with the fatal shooting of a pregnant Manenberg mother.
Sadiqah Newman (26) was fatally shot in Thambo Village in Manenberg on the eve of Women's Day.
Newman was eight-months pregnant and the mother to two young children.
The police's anti-gang unit made two arrests shortly after the incident.
"As the information was followed, members found one male and two females between the ages of 22 and 29 in possession of a prohibited firearm. The firearm was confiscated and booked in as an exhibit. The firearm will be sent in for ballistic tests to determine if it was used in the commission of crime."
Police nabbed four more suspects aged between 18 and 28 linked to the crime.
The suspects were identified as members of a local gang.
Manenberg activist Roegshoeda Pascoe said that authorities had failed the community.
"I think our system is failing us. We've had enough of this. Women can't become the targets."
Popular in Local
-
CT family desperate to bring detained daughter home from Oman
-
3 Rolex gang suspects arrested in Fourways
-
'We're reversing to the times of Jacob Zuma' - Analyst on Ramaphosa leaks
-
Stolen vehicle found stripped at Clairwood panel beater, 12 arrested
-
Presidency: Ramaphosa has nothing to hide regarding CR17 campaign donors
-
Pandor: There is no targeting of any group of Africans in SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.