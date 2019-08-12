Search for new deputy Public Protector to get under way

Kevin Malunga’s contract would soon be coming to an end and he would need to be replaced before the end of 2019.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament will soon begin the process of finding a new deputy Public Protector.

The incumbent’s contract will be coming to an end and he'll need to be replaced before the end of 2019.

Kevin Malunga has been deputy Public Protector since December 2012.

Malunga’s term of office will come to end on 9 December.

This means Parliament has about four months to undertake and conclude the process of appointing a successor.

Speaker Thandi Modise indicated in Parliament’s daily announcements on Monday that she had written to the president to inform him of the expiry of the term of office and to formally initiate the replacement process.

The act governing the Public Protector states the president must appoint a deputy based on recommendations from the National Assembly.

It's perfectly acceptable for the deputy to simply be reappointed for another term but Malunga has not had the easiest ride in recent months.

Malunga told eNCA “there were lessons to be learnt” after serious legal blows at the Public Protector’s office since Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane took over.

In recent weeks, he made it clear on social media that he would move on and would not seek reappointment.