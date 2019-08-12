SAHRC setting up plans for summit on backyarders
This followed protests in eight communities in the Cape Town last week to demand that government accelerates the provision of housing opportunities.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) said that plans were under way to have a summit in the coming weeks in Cape Town to deal with issues pertaining to backyarders.
This followed protests in eight communities in the Mother City last week to demand that government accelerates the provision of housing opportunities.
The demonstrations were largely peaceful but there were isolated incidents of stone-throwing and burning of rubble and tyres.
The HRC's Chris Nissen: "Let us sit with government officials and find out what the position of the backyarders is, why are some on the waiting list for more than 40 years and not given any opportunity? So we want to call those officials together with the representatives of the backyarders and say please find a process, find a solution to how you're going to deal with the backyarders."
The City of Cape Town said that these demonstrations caused fire damage to road surfaces estimated to be in excess of R1.5 million.
Popular in Local
-
CT family desperate to bring detained daughter home from Oman
-
3 Rolex gang suspects arrested in Fourways
-
'We're reversing to the times of Jacob Zuma' - Analyst on Ramaphosa leaks
-
Stolen vehicle found stripped at Clairwood panel beater, 12 arrested
-
Presidency: Ramaphosa has nothing to hide regarding CR17 campaign donors
-
Pandor: There is no targeting of any group of Africans in SA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.