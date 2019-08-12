SABC: Van Rooyen didn’t resign over disagreements with the board

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) board has thanked its acting chief operating officer (COO) for his contribution to the stability of the public broadcaster.

Craig van Rooyen resigned from the position on Monday, citing personal reasons.

Van Rooyen was appointed just four months ago after Chris Maroleng was fired for gross negligence.

The SABC’s Vuyo Mthembu said Van Rooyen has made an immense contribution to the public broadcaster.

“Dr Van Rooyen played a meaningful role in developing the SABC’s digital migration and helping it to become a multi-platform in the broadcasting environment.”

She said he didn’t resign over disagreements with the board.

“He had a good working relationship with the board.”

Meanwhile, Media Monitoring Africa has described Van Rooyen’s resignation as a setback for the cash-strapped institution.

Media Monitoring Africa’s William Bird said: “As we’re all aware, the SABC is in a dire financial state so it’s not like they need any extra problems. They need to strike a hole in the head.”

Van Rooyen is the latest senior executive to leave a state-owned entity after Mark Barnes’ departure from the Post Office, Eskom’s Phakamani Hadebe and SAA’s Vuyani Jarana.