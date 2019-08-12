SABC acting COO Craig van Rooyen resigns

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
Go

SABC acting COO Craig van Rooyen resigns

He was appointed just four months ago after Chris Maroleng was fired for gross negligence.

Former SABC COO Craig van Rooyen. Picture: LinkedIn.com
Former SABC COO Craig van Rooyen. Picture: LinkedIn.com
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)’s acting chief operations officer (COO) has resigned.

The public broadcaster confirmed on Monday that Dr Craig van Rooyen stepped down, citing personal reasons.

He was appointed just four months ago after Chris Maroleng was fired for gross negligence.

Before being appointed acting COO, Van Rooyan was in charge of the technology operations team.

SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu said: “We can confirm that Craig van Rooyen has resigned due to personal and family reasons and that he will be leaving the SABC on 9 September.”

Timeline

Popular in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA