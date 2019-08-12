SABC acting COO Craig van Rooyen resigns

He was appointed just four months ago after Chris Maroleng was fired for gross negligence.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC)’s acting chief operations officer (COO) has resigned.

The public broadcaster confirmed on Monday that Dr Craig van Rooyen stepped down, citing personal reasons.

He was appointed just four months ago after Chris Maroleng was fired for gross negligence.

Before being appointed acting COO, Van Rooyan was in charge of the technology operations team.

SABC spokesperson Vuyo Mthembu said: “We can confirm that Craig van Rooyen has resigned due to personal and family reasons and that he will be leaving the SABC on 9 September.”