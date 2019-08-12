SAA cancels Hong Kong flights as protest action escalates
This comes as authorities in that country have called on all passengers to leave the Hong Kong terminal buildings as soon as possible due to protest action.
JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways (SAA) has confirmed to Eyewitness News that a decision has been taken to cancel all flights between Johannesburg and Hong Kong for Monday.
The airline took the decision earlier as protests in the Chinese-ruled territory escalated, affecting millions of travellers.
Hong Kong's international airport has cancelled all flights there and the authorities were blaming thousands of demonstrators for the disruption at one of the world's busiest terminals.
The increasingly violent protests have plunged the island into its most serious crisis in decades.
They started 10 weeks ago in opposition to a bill allowing extradition to mainland China but have widened to highlight other grievances.
