Right2Know ‘concerned’ about Ramaphosa, Mkhwebane public spat
Cyril Ramaphosa was granted an application to suspend Busisiwe Mkhwebane's remedial action concerning funding for his ANC presidential election in 2017.
JOHANNESBURG - The Right2Know campaign said on Monday it was concerned about the public spat between the Presidency and the Office of the Public Protector.
President Cyril Ramaphosa was granted an application to suspend Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's remedial action concerning funding for his African National Congress presidential election in 2017.
Mkhwebane released a report last month, which found that Ramaphosa misled Parliament about a R500,000 donation from controversial company Bosasa.
Right2Know Ghalib Galant said they welcomed the recent revelations into Ramaphosa's campaign.
“We’ve just passed legislation that makes looking at political party funding mandatory and obligatory. That act will also provide looking into internal election processes within parties. So, we’re calling for that act to be implemented as soon as possible.”
In a statement released by the campaign, it said was concerned that, regardless of the outcome of the case, the damage had been done to the integrity of the Office of the Presidency and of the integrity of the Office of the Public Protector.
“This inevitable questioning will do much to erode an already tenuous public confidence and trust in the institutions that are meant to promote and protect our democracy. This case has highlighted just how the actions within a political party, which is to some extent a private body, can have serious consequences for the public political sphere. Political parties must, therefore, be subjected to greater scrutiny and accountability to the public.”
WATCH: Public Protector loses court battle to Cyril Ramaphosa
Popular in Local
-
CT family desperate to bring detained daughter home from Oman
-
2 matriculants suspended after grade 9 pupil raped at JHB school
-
SABC: Van Rooyen didn’t resign over disagreements with the board
-
Undocumented foreign nationals arrested in JHB CBD raid to be deported
-
Sygnia denies making donations to CR17 presidential campagin
-
Lotto results: Saturday, 10 August 2019
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.