Right2Know ‘concerned’ about Ramaphosa, Mkhwebane public spat

Cyril Ramaphosa was granted an application to suspend Busisiwe Mkhwebane's remedial action concerning funding for his ANC presidential election in 2017.

JOHANNESBURG - The Right2Know campaign said on Monday it was concerned about the public spat between the Presidency and the Office of the Public Protector.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was granted an application to suspend Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane's remedial action concerning funding for his African National Congress presidential election in 2017.

Mkhwebane released a report last month, which found that Ramaphosa misled Parliament about a R500,000 donation from controversial company Bosasa.

Right2Know Ghalib Galant said they welcomed the recent revelations into Ramaphosa's campaign.

“We’ve just passed legislation that makes looking at political party funding mandatory and obligatory. That act will also provide looking into internal election processes within parties. So, we’re calling for that act to be implemented as soon as possible.”

In a statement released by the campaign, it said was concerned that, regardless of the outcome of the case, the damage had been done to the integrity of the Office of the Presidency and of the integrity of the Office of the Public Protector.

“This inevitable questioning will do much to erode an already tenuous public confidence and trust in the institutions that are meant to promote and protect our democracy. This case has highlighted just how the actions within a political party, which is to some extent a private body, can have serious consequences for the public political sphere. Political parties must, therefore, be subjected to greater scrutiny and accountability to the public.”

WATCH: Public Protector loses court battle to Cyril Ramaphosa