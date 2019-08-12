Ramaphosa, Mkhwebane to face off in court over Bosasa report
Last month, the Public Protector released her report which found the president misled Parliament when he claimed a R500,000 deposit into a linked account was for his son.
PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa and Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane are set to face off in court yet again, this time over Mkhwebane’s report on donations to the president’s 2017 African National Congress election campaign.
Last month, Mkhwebane released her report which found that Ramaphosa misled Parliament when he claimed a R500,000 deposit into a linked account was for his son. He later admitted it was money paid towards his election fund.
• 'We're reversing to the times of Jacob Zuma' - analyst on Ramaphosa leaks
Mkhwebane’s investigation went beyond the Bosasa donation to reveal how nearly a billion rand was raised for the campaign and who some of the biggest funders were.
The Public Protector lost three consecutive cases where the courts found that it would be in the interests of justice to suspend the enforcement of remedial action until a judicial review of the report was finalised.
Ramaphosa was advancing similar legal arguments in this latest case, but Mkhwebane was not opposing the application.
The focus would instead be on the records the advocate relied on to compile her report, which she intended to file with the court. Ramaphosa was expected to ask the court that these records be sealed because they contained confidential and private information related to donors.
The same records appeared to have been leaked to some media houses and were the subject of several exposés related to the president’s election campaign.
On Thursday, the High Court in Pretoria ruled in Ramaphosa’s favour when it suspended the enforcement of the remedial action in the matter related to the authorisation of a South African Revenue Service’s executive's early retirement.
