Protest outside Joburg court ahead of appearance of arrested migrants
The migrants were arrested last week during raids on businesses selling counterfeit goods in the Joburg CBD.
JOHANNESBURG – There was a protest outside the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday morning where dozens of undocumented migrants were due to appear.
The large-scale operation comprising members of the South African Police Service, metro police, and customs officials also resulted in the confiscation of illegal firearms.
Foreign nationals picketing outside the Joburg Magistrate's Court. They are here in support of their fellow migrants who were arrested during last week's #JoburgRaids. EN pic.twitter.com/NbHm4zA7WC— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 12, 2019
WATCH: Police seize machine guns, pistols in Joburg CBD raid
