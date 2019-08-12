Presidency: Ramaphosa has nothing to hide regarding CR17 campaign donors
President Cyril Ramaphosa is going to court to try and seal information relating to who gave money to his campaign for the African National Congress (ANC)'s top job.
CAPE TALK - The Presidency has reiterated that President Cyril Ramaphosa has nothing to hide when it comes to campaign donors.
Spokesperson Khusela Diko was speaking ahead of Monday morning's court battle between the president and the Public Protector.
The information formed part of a body of evidence that informed Busisiwe Mkhwebane's finding that the president misled Parliament about a sizeable Bosasa donation.
Just days before the matter was due to come before the court, the information in question was leaked and details of some donors were published in the media.
Diko said that the leak was a breach of privacy.
"We do have reason to believe that this information had been obtained by the Public Protector in an illegal manner because in her report she said that she had subpoenaed Absa and Absa is on record as saying they were never subpoenaed, so it raises the question of how did she get the bank statements. She doesn't mention having subpoenaed Standard Bank but she had in her possession the Standard bank report."
