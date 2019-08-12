Plans to tighten SA immigration laws could harm economy, warns forum
The Forum of Immigration Practitioners of South Africa said the way the country was handling the immigration crisis was not good for the economy.
JOHANNESBURG - Organisations fighting for migrant rights are warning that plans to tighten immigration rules could harm the country’s economy.
The warning comes on the heels of a visit by Home Affairs deputy minister Njabulo Nzuza to the Kwaphuza border between KwaZulu-Natal and Mozambique to assess progress made in establishing a community crossing point between the two countries.
Over 400 illegal immigrants were arrested during police raids in the Joburg CBD last week.
The Forum of Immigration Practitioners of South Africa (Fipsa) said the way the country was handling the immigration crisis was not good for the economy, and if it continued that way, it would kill investor confidence.
“The issues of migration is one of the things that can stimulate our economy. Investors are not going to come in if they see what has happened in Johannesburg,” said Fipsa chairperson Gerson Mosiane.
The Fipsa said instead of trying to make it difficult for undocumented immigrants to get into the country, it had suggested that a moratorium be called where all foreigners without documentations would come forward and then be assisted without being punished.
The forum also called for the law to be relaxed so that people did not resort to criminal activities because they could not find jobs.
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
3 Rolex gang suspects arrested in Fourways
-
'We're reversing to the times of Jacob Zuma' - Analyst on Ramaphosa leaks
-
CT family desperate to bring detained daughter home from Oman
-
Stolen vehicle found stripped at Clairwood panel beater, 12 arrested
-
Ramaphosa, Mkhwebane to face off in court over Bosasa report
-
Absa denies making donation to CR17 campaign
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.