Plans to tighten SA immigration laws could harm economy, warns forum

JOHANNESBURG - Organisations fighting for migrant rights are warning that plans to tighten immigration rules could harm the country’s economy.

The warning comes on the heels of a visit by Home Affairs deputy minister Njabulo Nzuza to the Kwaphuza border between KwaZulu-Natal and Mozambique to assess progress made in establishing a community crossing point between the two countries.

Over 400 illegal immigrants were arrested during police raids in the Joburg CBD last week.

The Forum of Immigration Practitioners of South Africa (Fipsa) said the way the country was handling the immigration crisis was not good for the economy, and if it continued that way, it would kill investor confidence.

“The issues of migration is one of the things that can stimulate our economy. Investors are not going to come in if they see what has happened in Johannesburg,” said Fipsa chairperson Gerson Mosiane.

The Fipsa said instead of trying to make it difficult for undocumented immigrants to get into the country, it had suggested that a moratorium be called where all foreigners without documentations would come forward and then be assisted without being punished.

The forum also called for the law to be relaxed so that people did not resort to criminal activities because they could not find jobs.