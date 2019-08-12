Pandor: There is no targeting of any group of Africans in SA
JOHANNESBURG - International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor said that calls made by a student group in Nigeria for South Africans to be expelled from that country were reckless, unwarranted, and unfortunate.
South Africa’s acting high commissioner to that country assured investors that authorities in Nigeria were taking these calls seriously.
The government believed the statements stemmed from the death of Elizabeth Ndubuisi-Chukwu who was the deputy director-general of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria last month.
Pandor said police were investigating the cause of Ndubuisi-Chukwu’s death.
“We believe no one should abuse this unfortunate tragedy to generate negative sentiments about South Africa,” she said. “I wish to repeat statements made by Police Minister Bheki Cele, there is no targeting of any group of Africans in South Africa.”
