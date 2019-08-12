Over 1,000 arrested since SANDF deployment in CT
Police Minister Bheki Cele held a briefing in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain, on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - More than 1,000 people have been arrested since Operation Lockdown which saw the deployment of the SANDF in Cape Town.
It’s been almost a month since the army was deployed in gang-ridden areas in Cape Town.
Cele said 1,004 were arrested for various crimes, including murder, armed robbery and hijackings.
He said tracing operations resulted in the arrest of 806 wanted suspects.
The minister said 20 members of a notorious gang would also appear in the Western Cape High Court.
“As the integrated operation continues, we’ve realised that it’s still early days. More operations are set to take place in the affected areas.”
#CeleArmy Cele engaging with Mitchell’s Plain residents in the Town Centre during his walkabout this afternoon. @kaylynnpalm pic.twitter.com/oSETTnHdmv— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 12, 2019
