Omotoso trial set to resume despite delays
CAPE TOWN - It is unclear when the State will start calling witnesses to testify in the sex trafficking trial against controversial Pastor Timothy Omotoso and two others.
The trial started afresh last month but so far, proceedings have been dealt several blows in the form of applications and objections brought by the defence.
Omotoso, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho face a string of charges, including human trafficking, rape and racketeering.
The televangelist was arrested in April 2017 and months later his co-accused were apprehended.
They're believed to have recruited women and girls for sexual exploitation.
The latest application brought by the defence questioned whether the Port Elizabeth High Court had the jurisdiction to deal with the numerous charges against the accused.
The defence argued the court only had the authorisation to preside over seven of the charges as those rape and sexual assault incidents allegedly occurred in Port Elizabeth.
But Judge Irma Schoeman dismissed the defence's application last week and the defence immediately rejected this ruling.
Lawyer Peter Daubermann brought an application for leave to appeal the judge's decision.
Previously, Daubermann brought an application to compel the State to supply them with further details pertaining to the charge sheet.
He argued that the charge sheet was vague.
This was also denied by the court.
The matter continues on Monday.
