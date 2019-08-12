No arrests after two separate mall robberies in CT
One incident occurred at Kenilworth Centre and the second robbery was reported at Cavendish Square in Claremont on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - No arrests had been made following two separate armed robberies at shopping malls in the Cape on Monday.
One incident occurred at Kenilworth Centre and the second robbery was reported at Cavendish Square in Claremont.
These were the latest in a string of business robberies in the Cape in recent weeks.
Police said a gang of gun-wielding robbers stormed Kenilworth Centre after 11 am and managed to get away with jewellery, cellphones and money.
The gunmen fled in a silver Chevrolet SUV with false number plates and are yet to be arrested.
Hours later, robbers hit a jewellery store at Cavendish Square; details surrounding this incident remain sketchy at this stage.
Over the past two weeks, thieves hit Uwe Koetter Jewellers at the Cape Quarter Lifestyle Village in Greenpoint as well as a jewellery store at Tyger Valley Centre.
A robbery was also perpetrated at the Diamond Works store in the Cape Town CBD at the beginning of July.
Popular in Local
-
CT family desperate to bring detained daughter home from Oman
-
2 matriculants suspended after grade 9 pupil raped at JHB school
-
Undocumented foreign nationals arrested in JHB CBD raid to be deported
-
SABC: Van Rooyen didn’t resign over disagreements with the board
-
Sygnia denies making donations to CR17 presidential campagin
-
Search for new deputy public protector to get under way
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.