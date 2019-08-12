View all in Latest
Go

No arrests after two separate mall robberies in CT

One incident occurred at Kenilworth Centre and the second robbery was reported at Cavendish Square in Claremont on Monday.

Picture: SAPS Facebook page.
Picture: SAPS Facebook page.
58 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - No arrests had been made following two separate armed robberies at shopping malls in the Cape on Monday.

One incident occurred at Kenilworth Centre and the second robbery was reported at Cavendish Square in Claremont.

These were the latest in a string of business robberies in the Cape in recent weeks.

Police said a gang of gun-wielding robbers stormed Kenilworth Centre after 11 am and managed to get away with jewellery, cellphones and money.

The gunmen fled in a silver Chevrolet SUV with false number plates and are yet to be arrested.

Hours later, robbers hit a jewellery store at Cavendish Square; details surrounding this incident remain sketchy at this stage.

Over the past two weeks, thieves hit Uwe Koetter Jewellers at the Cape Quarter Lifestyle Village in Greenpoint as well as a jewellery store at Tyger Valley Centre.

A robbery was also perpetrated at the Diamond Works store in the Cape Town CBD at the beginning of July.

