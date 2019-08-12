Mthethwa applauds Banyana, Springboks on cup wins
The Springboks won the Rugby Championship trophy after beating Argentina 46-13 while Banyana successfully defended their Cosafa Women's Championship title after beating Zambia 1-0.
CAPE TOWN - Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa has complimented both Banyana Banyana and Springboks for their recent achievements.
Banyana successfully defended and retained their Cosafa Women's Championship title after beating Zambia 1-0 at Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth.
The Springboks won the Rugby Championship trophy after beating Argentina 46-13 in Salta. The Springboks last won the competition 10 years ago when it was called the Tri-Nation.
“Allow me to congratulate both our National teams for doing well on the rugby and football fields respectively. As for Banyana’s performance, this has been a wonderful gesture especially during this woman month when we are currently condemning all forms of abuse against both woman and children. This achievement will go a long way to assist in serving as an instrument to demonstrate to all those doubting Thomases that women are equally capable of overcoming any form patriarchy using sport as a tool and deserves our full support. Banyana Banyana remains one of the best instruments to foster nation-building especially as we continue to work hard in ensuring that there is a professional woman’s football league in place," said Mthethwa.
"As for our senior Rugby national team especially as they will be taking on Australia on home soil this coming Saturday in preparation of this year Japan Rugby World Cup. I must say that they have indeed started on a positive note and they shouldn’t take their foot off the pedal. Both these National teams wins have indeed brought to our nation a breath of fresh air and I can only hope that they both continue in making us proud."
