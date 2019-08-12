View all in Latest
More than 30 die on KZN roads over long weekend

More than 30 people lost their lives on the road during the long weekend in KwaZulu-Natal, including in the latest crash involving a bus in which six people lost their lives.

Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN

one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - More than 30 people lost their lives on the road during the long weekend in KwaZulu-Natal, including in the latest crash involving a bus in which six people lost their lives.

It’s understood the group was returning from a wedding when the bus they were traveling in veered off a narrow bridge on Sunday night.

The crash between Vryheid and Nongoma came barely 24 hours after seven young women were killed in a taxi crash between Dundee and Pomeroy.

“It is believed that a bus crashed over a narrow bridge, coming to rest on its side. Tragically, six people sustained fatal injuries and 74 other patients were treated for serious and minor injuries,” said emergency services spokesperson Robert McKenzie.

Mckenzie said the cause of the accident was being investigated by the police.

Timeline

