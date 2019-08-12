Mangaung officials to meet this week following Moody’s downgrade

Moody’s last week downgraded the metro by three notches, an indictment on the state of the metro.

JOHANNESBURG - Officials at Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality, in the Free State, are set to meet this week to discuss how to deal with a bruising ratings downgrade.

Moody’s last week downgraded the metro by three notches, an indictment on the state of the metro.

Opposition parties want a vote of no confidence in Mayor Sarah Mlamleli and want her to face legal action.

“I’m sure any other leader of the institution would definitely take radical action, and to those, she or he feels have not been able to deliver on their mandate. I’m sure in her forthcoming meeting those are the things that are going to be raised,” said municipal spokesperson Qondile Khedama.