Man accused of Anthea Thopps' rape, murder to remain behind bars

Jacobus Plaatjies made his first appearance in the local magistrates court on Monday following his arrest last week.

CAPE TOWN – The man accused of the murder of a Beaufort West woman will remain behind bars until his next court appearance in September.

The 35-year-old allegedly raped and killed 30-year-old Anthea Thopps in the Karoo town in July.

It's believed Plaatjies, who was a family friend, is behind Thopps' murder. Plaatjies faces charges of housebreaking and theft, rape and murder.

Police used the 30-year-old mother’s cellphone to track down the accused last week.

He fled and sought refuge in an outside toilet when he realised investigators were closing in on him.

The deceased’s aunt Geraldine Thopps said the family was still grappling to come to terms with her passing.

The case resumes on 12 September.