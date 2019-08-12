Lobby group alarmed by spike in attacks on trucks
A representative from a lobby group for South African truckers, Afzal Hamed said there had been an alarming spike in attacks on trucks this year.
CAPE TOWN - A lobby group for long-distance truck drivers said that trucks were seen as an easy target for looting.
There have been an alarming spike in attacks on the industry this year. Just last week, two trucks were petrol-bombed.
"It's an easy target to loot a truck. You petrol-bomb it, take what you want and it's now where trucks have been looted the moment a truck is driving too slow up a hill in certain areas, it stops at a traffic light, it stops at a stop sign."
Hamed said that although companies had expressed concern about the safety of their truck drivers, beefing up security was not always an option.
"It is difficult to hire security guards to work when most companies are barely covering costs. It's very expensive to have security. Some that can afford it will rather have five or six companies travelling together and have a security guy escorting all of them."
