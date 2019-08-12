KZN ANC expected to provide clarity Zandile Gumede’s fate

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
Go

KZN ANC expected to provide clarity Zandile Gumede’s fate

eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede has been on special leave for more than two months now while she fights corruption charges.

FILE: eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede. Picture: YouTube screengrab.
FILE: eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede. Picture: YouTube screengrab.
20 minutes ago

DURBAN - eThekwini residents are eagerly awaiting news of the fate of its mayor Zandile Gumede, who’s been on special leave for more than two months now while she fights corruption charges.

The African National Congress’ (ANC) provincial executive committee in KwaZulu-Natal met to discuss Gumede’s future and was expected to provide clarity on Tuesday.

ANC KZN spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu said the party would hold a media briefing where it would announce its decision. It was expected to clarify whether senior municipal deployees, including Gumede, would be removed, redeployed, or kept in their positions.

Gumede and eThekwini senior councillor Mondli Mthembu were charged in connection with alleged tender fraud. Another ANC heavyweight, Newcastle Mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba was facing a murder charge.

All three officials were still being paid while on suspension.

Gumede, whose case was postponed to next year, claimed she was being victimised because she was a champion of radical socio-economic transformation and a woman in a powerful position.

WATCH: Case Against Zandile Gumede, co-accused postponed to January

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA