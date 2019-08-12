KZN ANC expected to provide clarity Zandile Gumede’s fate
eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede has been on special leave for more than two months now while she fights corruption charges.
DURBAN - eThekwini residents are eagerly awaiting news of the fate of its mayor Zandile Gumede, who’s been on special leave for more than two months now while she fights corruption charges.
The African National Congress’ (ANC) provincial executive committee in KwaZulu-Natal met to discuss Gumede’s future and was expected to provide clarity on Tuesday.
ANC KZN spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu said the party would hold a media briefing where it would announce its decision. It was expected to clarify whether senior municipal deployees, including Gumede, would be removed, redeployed, or kept in their positions.
Gumede and eThekwini senior councillor Mondli Mthembu were charged in connection with alleged tender fraud. Another ANC heavyweight, Newcastle Mayor Ntuthuko Mahlaba was facing a murder charge.
All three officials were still being paid while on suspension.
Gumede, whose case was postponed to next year, claimed she was being victimised because she was a champion of radical socio-economic transformation and a woman in a powerful position.
WATCH: Case Against Zandile Gumede, co-accused postponed to January
