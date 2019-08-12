Dobson: We expect a great match against Griquas in Kimberly
Province scored seven tries to seal 45-14 victory over Pumas in a Currie Cup clash at Newlands Stadium on Friday.
CAPE TOWN - Western Province coach John Dobson said they were expecting a tough battle against the Griquas in Kimberly this weekend.
The Cape-based side is back in semi-final contention and the clash against the Griquas will have a deep impact for the overall log.
"It's going to be a great experience playing in Kimberly - tough one but great. At least there'll be interest in the game - which is great for rugby," Dobson said.
Province captain Chris van Zyl added: "We’ve had some bad experiences in Kimberley and it’s hard to put a finger on why. Maybe it’s a combination of the conditions and their belief about home."
