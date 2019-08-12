JMPD officer, bystander shot dead in Vlakfontein tavern robbery

Police are now investigating a double murder at the tavern.

JOHANNESBURG - Two people, including an off-duty Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officer, were killed on Sunday evening in a shooting in Vlakfontein.

Police were now investigating a double murder at a tavern.

JMPD spokesperson chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar said that armed men also stole cash from a till.

“The motive for the shooting appears to be robbery, as an undisclosed amount of money was taken. This incident is still being investigated and a search for the five armed suspects who got away in a white Ford Laser,” Minnaar said.

No arrests have been made.

Vlakfontein made headlines recently when the body of a woman who had been missing for two months was found buried in her boyfriend's shack.

It was also in the same area that seven family members were murdered in October last year, which prompted calls for more policing.