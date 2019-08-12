Janet Jackson raises her son alone without a nanny

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 15°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 13°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
Go

Janet Jackson raises her son alone without a nanny

The 53-year-old singer - who has two-year-old Eissa with estranged husband Wissam Al Mana - admitted being a working parent is 'hard'.

Pop icon Janet Jackson. Picture: @JanetJackson/Twitter.
Pop icon Janet Jackson. Picture: @JanetJackson/Twitter.
one hour ago

LONDON - Janet Jackson said that she raises her son alone without a nanny, adding that if her mum could raise nine children without help, she could do the same with one.

The 53-year-old singer - who has two-year-old Eissa with estranged husband Wissam Al Mana - admitted being a working parent is "hard" but she doesn't want to employ a nanny because her own mother, Katherine Jackson, had no problems raising her large brood without help.

She told Stellar magazine: "It is hard being a working mother. I don't have a nanny. I do it all myself. If my mother did it with nine children, there's no reason I can't. Of course, when I'm working someone watches him, but it's my baby and me. It's not easy at times, but my life has changed. Obviously, my baby comes first."

Although her son is only two, Eissa is already showing signs in following in the footsteps of his musical family and refuses to be parted from his beloved violin, an instrument he chose to learn for himself.

Jackson said: "He kept taking his drum stick and running it across his guitar. I thought, 'Why is he playing it like a cello?' He went into his room and got a figurine of a violin and brought it to me. Then he grabbed his drumstick and guitar and kept going.

"So I came home with a toy violin, showed him one time how to hold it and that was it. Then I bought him a real violin and he got so excited. He sleeps with it. He eats breakfast, lunch and dinner with it.

"I show him little kids playing the violin on the iPad, then he was finding them himself, all these child prodigies. He creates melodies."

Timeline

Popular in Lifestyle

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2019 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA