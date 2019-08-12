Funds allocated to Estina were not classified correctly, Zondo hears
Treasury’s former deputy director general in the Free State Anna Fourie outlined how Estina was contracted as a service provider and beneficiary against public financial management principles.
JOHANNESBURG - Treasury’s former deputy director general in the Free State Anna Fourie said after refusing to make a payment of R30 million to Estina without documents, she was no longer involved in the matter until the project was abandoned in 2014.
Fourie gave evidence at the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday on the Vrede dairy farm where Gupta-linked Estina allegedly siphoned R200 million that was intended for small farmers.
She outlined how Estina was contracted as a service provider and beneficiary against public financial management principles.
Fourie said after telling a chief financial officer of agriculture that she couldn’t sign off on a R30 million payment and reporting the matter to state lawyers, she had no knowledge of what happened in Vrede.
“The matter was dealt with by the department and state law advisers and I was not involved in any further payments.”
Fourie clarified how funds that were supposed to go to farmers were transferred to Estina but not classified correctly.
“The cattle, equipment and so forth on the farm was not yet given to a beneficiary and because of that, there should have been control of the assets.
Asked if failure to exercise control over assets could be characterised as some form of misconduct, Fourie said yes.
She said the contract signed was valued at R114 million a year but in the first year, there was already a shortfall of R84 million.
WATCH: Estina dairy farm in focus as Zondo commission resumes
Popular in Local
-
CT family desperate to bring detained daughter home from Oman
-
2 matriculants suspended after grade 9 pupil raped at JHB school
-
Undocumented foreign nationals arrested in JHB CBD raid to be deported
-
SABC: Van Rooyen didn’t resign over disagreements with the board
-
Sygnia denies making donations to CR17 presidential campagin
-
Search for new deputy public protector to get under way
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.