'Embarrassing', 'entitled': SA woman slammed for reaction to Hong Kong protests

In tears, the woman told AFP Honk Kong correspondent Elaine Yu that she came from South Africa to move away from "this" and that it was not something she wanted for the country she has come to love.

A South African woman caught in the midst of political protests in Hong Kong. Picture: Elaine Yu/Twitter.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - An unnamed South African woman living in Hong Kong and caught in the midst of political protests has become the centre of attention for all the wrong reasons.

The young woman was interviewed by AFP Honk Kong correspondent Elaine Yu after she was spotted kneeling in front of police who were firing tear gas on the streets.

In tears, she told Yu that she came from South Africa to move away from "this" and that it was not something she wanted for the country she has come to love.

Twitter users including former Western Cape Premier Helen Zille, however, had little sympathy for her. With some calling her 'embarrassing', 'entitled' and 'self-centred' for making the situation about her discomfort and not the protesters' cause.

