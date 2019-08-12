'Embarrassing', 'entitled': SA woman slammed for reaction to Hong Kong protests

In tears, the woman told AFP Honk Kong correspondent Elaine Yu that she came from South Africa to move away from "this" and that it was not something she wanted for the country she has come to love.

JOHANNESBURG - An unnamed South African woman living in Hong Kong and caught in the midst of political protests has become the centre of attention for all the wrong reasons.

The young woman was interviewed by AFP Honk Kong correspondent Elaine Yu after she was spotted kneeling in front of police who were firing tear gas on the streets.

In tears, she told Yu that she came from South Africa to move away from "this" and that it was not something she wanted for the country she has come to love.

She said she lives in the area, and explained: “I came from South Africa to move away from this... I don’t want this. This is not the Hong Kong I’ve grown to love.” pic.twitter.com/q8rO0Jxnbo — Elaine Yu (@yuenok) August 11, 2019

Twitter users including former Western Cape Premier Helen Zille, however, had little sympathy for her. With some calling her 'embarrassing', 'entitled' and 'self-centred' for making the situation about her discomfort and not the protesters' cause.

Frankly shes understandably very emotional, but South Africa doesnt have anything that comes close to the chaos, bloodshed and brutality of #HongKongProtests. A few PEACEFUL demonstrations against #jacobzuma and his thieves is about it. Our country is largely at peace - thank God — Cameron MacKenzie MP (@CameronMacKenz2) August 12, 2019

The entitlement is astounding 🤣🤣😂 I'm just glad the world can see what we have to deal with. How she took these protests and made them about herself is wild. Wow. — Diamonds and Daisies (@Royal_T3a) August 12, 2019

Shem — Helen Zille (@helenzille) August 12, 2019

She really just wanna enjoy her white privilege in peace,

In South Africa she’s not affected by everyday struggles of the masses.

In Hong Kong she doesn’t relate to what the Hong Kong people are protesting for.



She’ll be in Australia soon. — Valentino Nikolizky (@nikolizky) August 12, 2019

If she grew up in South Africa during the Apartheid Era, then she of all people should be aware that freedom isn't free. A price has to be paid somewhere. — Dr Albert Poon (@DrAlbertPoon) August 11, 2019

Daaaaamn!! She’s got options...many in Hong Kong, and in South Africa for that matter, have nowhere else to go. Australia is open for business lady, they accept your kind with open arms down there. — Lebohang (@mapinzo) August 12, 2019

How can she embarrass us like this during the people? — Demi-God (@demidashgod) August 11, 2019