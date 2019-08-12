Ellis: Cosafa victory good experience for Banyana players
Banyana Banyana took their third consecutive Cosafa Women's Championship title when they beat Zambia 1-0.
CAPE TOWN - Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said that her players gained valuable experience following their Cosafa Women's Championship victory on Sunday.
Tiisetso Makhubela scored in the 22nd minute with the defence playing their part for the rest of the match-up.
Ellis became the first coach to win the Cosafa Women's Cup title three times.
Ellis said that her side handled the expectations of the country very well.
"There was going to be pressure obviously because everyone is looking at South Africa - pressure to perform, the pressure to win and I thought at times we played very good football throughout the tournament. When we played our first game it was easy and I thought we were the better side - but obviously, that put so much pressure on your team," said Ellis.
"Looking at Sunday's game, Zambia gave us a tough time but I'm just happy with our players with the work that they've put in. We also gave a lot of players a chance to gain a little bit of experience and newer ones are gaining a little bit of experience. Some got regular game time, some didn't, I thought the group that was here have gained so much experience and they can only build on that going forward."
