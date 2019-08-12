Destiny's Child reunion at least three years away

It was recently claimed that Beyonce was inspired to begin talks about a reunion after seeing the recent success of the Spice Girls' comeback tour.

LONDON - Beyonce's father Mathew Knowles has insisted that a reunion for the group would not happen next year as it would take at least three years of planning.

Although it was recently claimed that Beyonce Knowles, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams were in talks for an upcoming reunion album and tour in 2020 to mark their 20th anniversary, Beyonce's father and the band's former manager said it would take at least three years to put it all together.

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, Knowles said: "I certainly hope they do. It would be wonderful, wouldn't it? But you know, things like that require years of preparation and timing. It takes years to put together a tour, get the band together, get the dancers together, then decide which size venues you're going to have, start rehearsals, and it would probably be a world tour... it would take two to three years, even if the answer was yes today."

However, Knowles believed a comeback was possible because the trio's friendship was still strong.

He said: "Age becomes a factor, time becomes a factor, the music environment becomes a factor. There's a lot of factors that can make it a great idea or a not so great idea. They're best friends, and that's what it has always been for the Destiny's Child members - having fun and sharing their music with their fans, and that's what makes them so special."

It was recently claimed that Beyonce was inspired to begin talks about a reunion after seeing the recent success of the Spice Girls' comeback tour.

An insider said: "Beyonce has been desperate to get the girls back together with her in the studio. She can't think of a better time than 2020, when they will be marking two decades as one of the world's biggest all-female groups. She saw the success of the Spice Girls tour and wants to replicate that, but far bigger and better."

The Survivor hitmakers - who split up in 2006 - reunited for two special greatest hits medley sets during Beyonce's Coachella headline slots at the Indio festival in April 2018.

Each member has had a successful solo career, with Beyonce (37) having put out six solo albums and recently voicing Nala in Disney's The Lion King remake, as well as releasing the soundtrack LP The Lion King: The Gift.

Williams (39) and Rowland (38) have each released four solo albums.