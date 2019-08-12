Court: Ramaphosa may suspend enforcement of PP's Bosasa remedial action
In proceedings which lasted about a minute, the court accepted the draft order agreed to between the parties.
PRETORIA - The High Court in Pretoria has granted President Cyril Ramaphosa an application to suspend the enforcement of the Public Protector’s remedial action related to his African National Congress (ANC) election funding.
The application was not opposed by Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Last month, Mkhwebane released her report which found that Ramaphosa misled Parliament when he claimed that a R500,000 deposit into a linked account was for his son.
He later admitted it was money paid towards his election fund.
In proceedings which lasted about a minute, the court accepted the draft order agreed to between the parties and made it an order of the court.
The remedial action which has been suspended relates to direction to the Speaker of the National Assembly as well as the national director of public prosecutions to take steps against President Cyril Ramaphosa.
This was just one part of Ramaphosa’s application.
The other is a full judicial review of the report compiled by Mkhwebane.
The order on Monday states that the second part must be dealt with on an expedited basis which included setting timelines for filing the required records.
That aspect of this process was likely to be the next sticking point because the president wanted some of the records related to his donors kept out of the public domain.
Popular in Politics
-
'We're reversing to the times of Jacob Zuma' - Analyst on Ramaphosa leaks
-
Presidency: Ramaphosa has nothing to hide regarding CR17 campaign donors
-
Zondo Inquiry to resume with more Vrede dairy project testimony
-
MAHLATSE MAHLASE: SABC enforcers must hang their heads in shame
-
Absa denies making donation to CR17 campaign
-
KZN ANC expected to provide clarity Zandile Gumede’s fate
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.