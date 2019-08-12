Court: Ramaphosa may suspend enforcement of PP's Bosasa remedial action

In proceedings which lasted about a minute, the court accepted the draft order agreed to between the parties.

PRETORIA - The High Court in Pretoria has granted President Cyril Ramaphosa an application to suspend the enforcement of the Public Protector’s remedial action related to his African National Congress (ANC) election funding.

The application was not opposed by Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Last month, Mkhwebane released her report which found that Ramaphosa misled Parliament when he claimed that a R500,000 deposit into a linked account was for his son.

He later admitted it was money paid towards his election fund.

In proceedings which lasted about a minute, the court accepted the draft order agreed to between the parties and made it an order of the court.

The remedial action which has been suspended relates to direction to the Speaker of the National Assembly as well as the national director of public prosecutions to take steps against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

This was just one part of Ramaphosa’s application.

The other is a full judicial review of the report compiled by Mkhwebane.

The order on Monday states that the second part must be dealt with on an expedited basis which included setting timelines for filing the required records.

That aspect of this process was likely to be the next sticking point because the president wanted some of the records related to his donors kept out of the public domain.