Cases of cops arrested in JHB CBD raids postponed
The cops appeared in court on Monday along with undocumented foreign nationals who were sent to a repatriation centre on the West Rand.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Magistrates Court postponed the cases of several police officers arrested during raids at the city centre.
The officers were handcuffed last week for corruption and defeating the ends of justice.
Chief prosecutor Phumeza Futshane said: “The first pair accused were facing charges of defeating the ends of justice and their matter was postponed to tomorrow [Tuesday]. The five accused that came before the court were facing charges of defeating the ends of justice, corruption and their matter has been postponed to 19 August for formal bail application.”
