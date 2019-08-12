Bewildered football fans take on VAR
The Video Assistant Referee system is supposed to eradicate any doubt that the right decision has been taken over goals, penalties and other key moments.
LONDON - The use of VAR for the first time in the Premier League bewildered fans and experts alike at the weekend, prompting demands for change.
The Video Assistant Referee system, previously used in England in the FA and League Cups, is supposed to eradicate any doubt that the right decision has been taken over goals, penalties and other key moments.
There were several contentious calls. They included a penalty retaken by Manchester City's Sergio Aguero because of encroachment by defenders in the 5-0 hammering of West Ham. There was also a disallowed goal for Wolverhampton Wanderers Leander Dendoncker due to the ball striking team-mate Willy Boly on the arm before he scored.
"We are going to have to play with our hands chopped off in future," was the reaction from Wolves captain Conor Coady.
Shearer, though, took issue with leaving the paying fans inside the stadia unaware of why the decision has either been taken or over-ruled.
TV viewers, in contrast, see the images being studied by the VAR referee -- based in a studio in a suburb in the west of London -- although they cannot hear the conversation between the officials.
"What would be a massive improvement for me would be if the fans could actually hear what the referee is hearing from the VAR officials," Shearer wrote in his column for The Sun.
"After all, the fans pay the money to be inside the stadium and watch their team play, so if they can hear why the referee or the VAR official has come to a particular decision then that would benefit everyone.
"If they know why the decision has been made and they can hear it then it would give them a better understanding of what's going on."
LACK OF TRANSPARENCY
The lack of transparency was highlighted in Martin Samuel's column for The Daily Mail, in which he revealed that after the match neither West Ham nor Manchester City directors knew why Aguero's penalty had been retaken.
"The reason for the re-shoot was sent, by email, to members of the press about 10 minutes after the incident; perhaps when the Premier League heard even City's fans, whose team had benefited from the call, serenading the officials with a chorus of, 'What the f*** is going on?'" wrote Samuel.
Former leading English referee Keith Hackett concurred about the need for more transparency in his column for The Daily Telegraph.
"My last plea, however, would be for an even greater emphasis on transparency," wrote Hackett.
"The Premier League should publish, as a matter of routine, a breakdown of all the VAR checks made during a match, detailing what they were for and what the verdict was.
"I would also be keen on the video footage being studied in Stockley Park (where the VAR referee is based) being played on the big screen inside the grounds, so fans can understand what is happening in real-time.
"Innovations can be hard to gain acceptance -– the more transparent and open the authorities are about how they are being used, and why, the better for everyone."
Popular in Sport
-
Jones warns of World Cup chaos after 'ridiculous' Barrett red card
-
Captain Kekana sent off as Sundowns fall in CAF Champions League
-
SA captain Kolisi to return against Argentina
-
Benni: I am fully committed to CT City FC
-
Pollard shines as South Africa clinch Rugby Championship
-
'Question mark' over United future remains, says Pogba
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.