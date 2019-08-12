Benni: I am fully committed to CT City FC
Benni McCarthy said he was flattered that his name was linked to bigger coaching jobs. This comes after Stuart Baxter resigned as the head coach of the men's senior national side.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy said he was fully committed to his current job despite his name being thrown into the Bafana Bafana hat.
McCarthy said he was flattered that his name was linked to bigger coaching jobs. This comes after Stuart Baxter resigned as the head coach of the men's senior national side.
Over the weekend, City held onto Chris David's first-half goal to take home a 1-0 victory over rivals Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium in the second round of the Absa Premier League.
"As a coach, I am flattered that my name is floating around for big jobs. It shows that myself‚ my technical team and the players are doing a great job if we are getting noticed. So if the time comes‚ my chairman will let me know what is happening. But for me‚ I am fully focused on my City and what I am building here," said McCarthy.
"I'm going to continue to do a good job with my team until things in my life change. If that ever becomes a subject I'll tackle it when I get there - then the passion rotates but for now the passion, everything I have in my body belongs and goes towards this team."
Popular in Sport
-
Bewildered football fans take on VAR
-
Jones warns of World Cup chaos after 'ridiculous' Barrett red card
-
Captain Kekana sent off as Sundowns fall in CAF Champions League
-
SA captain Kolisi to return against Argentina
-
Pollard shines as South Africa clinch Rugby Championship
-
'Question mark' over United future remains, says Pogba
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.