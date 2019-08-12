Benni: I am fully committed to CT City FC

Benni McCarthy said he was flattered that his name was linked to bigger coaching jobs. This comes after Stuart Baxter resigned as the head coach of the men's senior national side.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy said he was fully committed to his current job despite his name being thrown into the Bafana Bafana hat.

Over the weekend, City held onto Chris David's first-half goal to take home a 1-0 victory over rivals Stellenbosch FC at Athlone Stadium in the second round of the Absa Premier League.

"As a coach, I am flattered that my name is floating around for big jobs. It shows that myself‚ my technical team and the players are doing a great job if we are getting noticed. So if the time comes‚ my chairman will let me know what is happening. But for me‚ I am fully focused on my City and what I am building here," said McCarthy.

"I'm going to continue to do a good job with my team until things in my life change. If that ever becomes a subject I'll tackle it when I get there - then the passion rotates but for now the passion, everything I have in my body belongs and goes towards this team."