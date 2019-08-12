Absa denies making donation to CR17 campaign
The ‘Sunday Independent’ listed Absa Nation Building as having given over R10 million to the campaign in the lead up to the conference held in Nasrec.
JOHANNESBURG - Absa Bank has denied claims that it donated millions to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s African National Congress presidential campaign in 2017.
The Sunday Independent listed Absa Nation Building as having given over R10 million to the campaign in the lead up to the party's conference held in Nasrec.
Absa said that as a policy it did not make donations to political parties or politicians and that it did not donate to Ramaphosa’s presidential campaign.
• Presidency insists no dirty dealings in CR17 election campaign
The bank said it contacted Mzilikazi wa Afrika - one of the co-writers of the article - who confirmed to them that the transaction was by third parties and not Absa. The bank said that the link to them was purely coincidental.
The Sunday Independent article also listed billionaire mining magnate Nicky Oppenheimer as having donated over R10 million, while former Absa CEO Maria Ramos reportedly gave over R1 million. Ramos was appointed last month to the Public Investment Corporation (PIC)’s interim board.
In a statement, the Presidency said it had done nothing wrong, ethically, and legally as it was common practice for individuals and companies to donate to political campaigns.
The president approached the Gauteng High Court in order to seal certain documents regarding his campaign’s funders, which he believed may have been obtained unlawfully.
Popular in Politics
-
'We're reversing to the times of Jacob Zuma' - Analyst on Ramaphosa leaks
-
Ramaphosa, Mkhwebane to face off in court over Bosasa report
-
CARTOON: Political double-speak
-
Presidency insists no dirty dealings in CR17 election campaign
-
Segalwe: Mkhwebane's court defeats not incompetence but clarifications of law
-
Presidency: Mkhwebane didn’t give evidence of emails to Ramaphosa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.