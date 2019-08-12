Absa denies making donation to CR17 campaign

The ‘Sunday Independent’ listed Absa Nation Building as having given over R10 million to the campaign in the lead up to the conference held in Nasrec.

JOHANNESBURG - Absa Bank has denied claims that it donated millions to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s African National Congress presidential campaign in 2017.

The Sunday Independent listed Absa Nation Building as having given over R10 million to the campaign in the lead up to the party's conference held in Nasrec.

Absa said that as a policy it did not make donations to political parties or politicians and that it did not donate to Ramaphosa’s presidential campaign.

The bank said it contacted Mzilikazi wa Afrika - one of the co-writers of the article - who confirmed to them that the transaction was by third parties and not Absa. The bank said that the link to them was purely coincidental.

The Sunday Independent article also listed billionaire mining magnate Nicky Oppenheimer as having donated over R10 million, while former Absa CEO Maria Ramos reportedly gave over R1 million. Ramos was appointed last month to the Public Investment Corporation (PIC)’s interim board.

In a statement, the Presidency said it had done nothing wrong, ethically, and legally as it was common practice for individuals and companies to donate to political campaigns.

The president approached the Gauteng High Court in order to seal certain documents regarding his campaign’s funders, which he believed may have been obtained unlawfully.