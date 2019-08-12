60 new safety monitors deployed in Table Mountain National Park

Last week the national tourism minister, together with provincial and local authorities, launched a tourism safety awareness campaign on Kloofnek, Table Mountain.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said at least 60 monitors had been deployed to Table Mountain National Park following recent criminal activity in the park.

About two weeks ago, a Ukrainian tourist in Hout Bay was murdered. He was walking in the area’s Table Mountain National Park when he was ambushed, robbed and stabbed to death.

The city's James Vos said there would be 86 monitors within the SanParks National Park in total, with 60 members on the ground while the remainder would be deployed by October.

“The minister of tourism is committed to ensuring the tourism monitors are brought to full strength, additional cameras are installed and drones utilised to improve safety at Table Mountain. We need to ensure that we do everything possible to ensure that this is a success.”

He added that cameras and drones would be installed and operational by December.

“We will certainly monitor the progress from our side to ensure it happens.”

